Freie Universitat Berlin or Free University, (FU Berlin) was established in 1948 in Berlin, Germany. Today it is noted for its elite status among European public universities for excellence in research and academia. FU Berlin has over 31,000 undergraduate and graduate students and professional students. FU Berlin has a medical school and veterinary school and houses 12 departments with exemplary research being conducted at the Berlin-Brandenburg for Regenerative Therapies and the Berlin Mathematical School as well as the medical school.

Address Office of News and Public Affairs Kaiserswerther Str. 16-18 14195 Berlin (Germany) Website http://www.fu-berlin.de/en/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freie_Universit?t_Berlin

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

