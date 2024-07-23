Freie Universitat Berlin or Free University, (FU Berlin) was established in 1948 in Berlin, Germany. Today it is noted for its elite status among European public universities for excellence in research and academia. FU Berlin has over 31,000 undergraduate and graduate students and professional students. FU Berlin has a medical school and veterinary school and houses 12 departments with exemplary research being conducted at the Berlin-Brandenburg for Regenerative Therapies and the Berlin Mathematical School as well as the medical school.

Address
Office of News and Public Affairs Kaiserswerther Str. 16-18 14195 Berlin (Germany)
Website
http://www.fu-berlin.de/en/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freie_Universit?t_Berlin

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Freie Universitaet Berlin

Global analysis shows soil ecosystems under stress

By statistically analyzing data from around the world, scientists have determined that multiple natural and human stressors are reducing levels of biodiversity and soil functioning in soil ecosystems. The number and specific ...

Ecology

Mar 28, 2023

0

44

Artificial intelligence solves Schrödinger's equation

A team of scientists at Freie Universität Berlin has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) method for calculating the ground state of the Schrödinger equation in quantum chemistry. The goal of quantum chemistry is to ...

Quantum Physics

Dec 21, 2020

0

19490

If there is life out there, can we detect it?

Instruments aboard future space missions are capable of detecting amino acids, fatty acids and peptides, and can even identify ongoing biological processes on ocean moons in our solar system. These are the exciting conclusions ...

Astrobiology

Jun 16, 2020

0

36

How multiple factors of climate change affect soil

A team of ecologists at Freie Universität Berlin studied soil and how it was affected by multiple factors of climate change. The team, led by Prof. Dr. Matthias Rillig, experimentally examined effects of up to 10 factors ...

Environment

Nov 15, 2019

1

211

page 1 from 3