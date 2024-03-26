March 26, 2024

Team modulates electronic state of single-atom catalysts by CO molecular decoration for efficient methane conversion

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Team modulates electronic state of single-atom catalysts by CO molecular decoration for efficient methane conversion
In situ CO decoration can significantly tune the electronic state of metal-oxo center in single-atom catalysts for promoting oxygenates production. CO activated Pd1-ZSM-5 displays the highest turnover frequency of 207 h−1 and ~100 % oxygenates selectivity with H2O2 as oxidant at 25° C. Credit: Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2024). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202315343

Direct methane conversion has advantages such as low energy consumption, fewer processes, and better economics. However, it is difficult to activate methane at room temperature due to the high dissociation energy of C-H bonds of methane. Additionally, the target products, such as methanol, acetic acid, and other oxygenates, are prone to over-oxidation, resulting in the generation of CO2. Therefore, the design of catalysts with high activity and selectivity is important.

In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, a group led by Prof. Zhang Tao, Prof. Wang Xiaodong, and Assoc. Prof. Huang Chuande from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Prof. Chang Chunran's group from Xi'an Jiaotong University, has realized the efficient direct of methane through single-atom catalysis at room temperature.

The researchers proposed a strategy involving CO molecule modification to regulate the electronic structure of single-atom catalyst M1-ZSM-5 (M = Rh, Ru, Fe), which enhances the efficiency of direct methane conversion. They realized catalyzing methane conversion with H2O2 as an oxidant at room temperature (25 °C). The turnover frequency (TOF) of Pd1-ZSM-5 reached 207 h-1 with nearly 100% selectivity towards oxygenates.

Combining experimental characterization with density functional theory (DFT) calculations, the researchers discovered that the C atom in the CO molecule tends to coordinate with the Pd1 , transferring electrons from CO to the active oxygen center L-Pd1-O (L = CO), resulting in the reduce of the dissociation barrier of C-H bonds of methane, from 1.27 eV to 0.48 eV.

Moreover, this strategy exhibited good universality as TOF of the M1-ZSM-5 (M = Rh, Ru, Fe) series catalysts could be increased by 3.2 to 11.3 times through CO molecule modification.

"We have developed the electronically tunable molecular sieve-supported M1-O isolated active centers, providing a new method to achieve selective conversion to chemicals under ," said Prof. Wang.

More information: Weibin Xu et al, Metal‐Oxo Electronic Tuning via In Situ CO Decoration for Promoting Methane Conversion to Oxygenates over Single‐Atom Catalysts, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2024). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202315343

Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Team modulates electronic state of single-atom catalysts by CO molecular decoration for efficient methane conversion (2024, March 26) retrieved 26 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-team-modulates-electronic-state-atom.html
