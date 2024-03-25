March 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

NRO mission launches from NASA Wallops on Electron rocket 

by NASA

NRO mission launches from NASA Wallops on electron rocket  
Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket lifts off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility March 21, 2024, at 3:25 a.m. EDT. The rocket carried small research satellites for the NROL-123 mission for National Reconnaissance Office. Credit: NASA/Jamie Adkins

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility supported the successful launch of a Rocket Lab Electron rocket at 3:25 a.m. EDT, Thursday, March 21, from Virginia's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia.

The carried three collaborative research missions for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The , dubbed NROL-123, was the first NRO mission to fly on a Rocket Lab rocket launched from the United States.

"We are proud to support our commercial and government launch partners with world-class launch range, safety and ," said David L. Pierce, Wallops Flight Facility director. "It was a picture perfect launch."

This was the third Electron launch from Wallops and the fourth launch from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex-2 in Virginia.

The next launch from Wallops is scheduled April 8, 2024, during the . The Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path (APEP) mission will launch three sounding rockets before, during, and after peak eclipse time to study how the sudden drop in sunlight affects the Earth's upper atmosphere.

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility provides agile, low-cost flight and launch range services to meet government and commercial sector needs for accessing flight regimes worldwide from the Earth's surface to the moon and beyond. Wallops' flight assets—ranging from research aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, and to suborbital and orbital rockets—provide a dynamic range of flight capabilities. In addition, operational launch range and airfield assets at the facility enable science, aerospace, defense, and industry sectors.

Provided by NASA

Citation: NRO mission launches from NASA Wallops on Electron rocket  (2024, March 25) retrieved 26 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-nro-mission-nasa-wallops-electron.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

January launch planned for Rocket Lab's Electron
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stellar evolution path and Regression line

8 hours ago

Where are the black holes?

8 hours ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

10 hours ago

Neutron Star vs Black hole

12 hours ago

Eye protection while watching a total solar eclipse

23 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Mar 24, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)