September 14, 2021

Image: Energy Department mission launched from Wallops

by Keith Koehler, NASA

Image: Energy Department mission launched from Wallops
Credit: NASA

A two-stage suborbital sounding rocket launched at 6:07 p.m. EDT for the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration from NASA's launch range at Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket flew the payload to an altitude of 99 miles. The payload descended by parachute and landed in the Atlantic Ocean, 59 miles from Wallops Island. The payload was recovered and preliminary indications are that good data was received.

The flight is part of the HOTShot program, short for High Operational Tempo, which collects that benefits aerospace research and informs future weapon designs for the U.S. nuclear enterprise. Its non-nuclear scientific experiments evaluate prototypes and help develop high-fidelity computer models and mechanical flight simulators.

The next rocket launch from Wallops is targeted for no earlier than October 2021.

Explore further

Image: MUSIC successfully launched from NASA Wallops
Provided by NASA
Citation: Image: Energy Department mission launched from Wallops (2021, September 14) retrieved 15 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-image-energy-department-mission-wallops.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Resolution of observation telescopes?

2 hours ago

Calculating the Resolving power of a Telescope

3 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

15 hours ago

Analemma layout and proportions on a sundial

22 hours ago

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

Sep 14, 2021

Newton's 3rd law and ether in space

Sep 13, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)