January launch planned for Rocket Lab's Electron

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket stands atop the company's Launch Complex-2 on NASA's Wallops Island. Credit: Rocket Lab

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab U.S.'s first Electron rocket from Virginia at 6 p.m. EST, Monday, Jan. 23.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. The mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360.

The launch window for the mission is 6–8 p.m. with subsequent back-up launch days.

With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops' 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout much of the east coast of the United States.

These circular areas show where and when people may see Rocket Lab's Electron launch in the sky, depending on cloud cover. Credit: NASA Wallops/Mission Planning Lab

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations. The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch, and will open at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

A live launch webcast will be available at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream beginning about 40 minutes before launch.

Provided by NASA