September 21, 2016

Company sets October launch date to resupply space station

A space station supply mission by a Virginia company has been pushed back to October.

NASA said Tuesday that Orbital ATK plans to launch sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13

The mission is to return the company's unmanned Antares rocket to flight after nearly two years. It also would be Orbital ATK's first mission from Wallops, Island, Virginia, since a launch failure in October 2014. The explosion damaged the and destroyed $51 million in NASA cargo.

Since then, Orbital ATK has used another company's rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, to fulfill its obligations to NASA.

Orbital first planned to launch in August and September. The company said previously that it needed more time for inspections and tests and also had to fit into the space station's schedule.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Company sets October launch date to resupply space station (2016, September 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-company-october-date-resupply-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Orbital to try space cargo launch Saturday after high winds
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

19 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)