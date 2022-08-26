August 26, 2022

How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info

by Orlando Mayorquin

Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our commitment to extend human existence to the moon, and on to Mars," Stephanie Schierholz, NASA press secretary, said at a briefing this month.

Monday's launch will be the first in a series of "increasingly complex" missions that will culminate with a manned moon landing planned for 2025. NASA has said the Artemis missions will include the first woman and first person of color to land on the moon.

NASA workers have spent the past several days staging the massive rocket on its pad and preparing it for launch. The mission will take 42 days, three hours and 20 minutes to complete, according to NASA. The Orion spacecraft is set for splashdown near Baja, California, after it returns from orbiting the moon on Oct. 10.

NASA Artemis I launch schedule

Artemis I is scheduled for liftoff between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. ET on Monday. A crowd of at least 100,000 is expected on the Florida coast to watch the launch.

How to watch the Artemis I launch

U.S. TODAY will livestream the launch on all platforms, including on YouTube at about 8 a.m. ET.

NASA will stream the launch on its website and on NASA TV beginning at 12 a.m. ET Monday as final preparations are made in the hours before the final countdown.

