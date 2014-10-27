Image: Orbital ATK rocket rolls out for may 21 launch

An Orbital ATK rocket rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on May 17, 2018, in advance of a May 21 launch from Wallops Island, VA. The Antares will launch a Cygnus spacecraft on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.
The mission is Orbital ATK's ninth contracted cargo delivery flight to the space station for NASA. Among the 7,400 pounds of cargo onboard Cygnus are science experiments, crew supplies and vehicle hardware. Launch is scheduled for 5:04 a.m. EDT on Sunday, May 20.
Explore further: NASA image: Antares rocket at sunrise
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.