November 9, 2023

Image: NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan aurora

by NASA

Credit: NASA/Lee Wingfield

A sounding rocket launched from Poker Flat Research Range in Fairbanks, Alaska, Nov. 8, 2023, carrying NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center's DISSIPATION mission. The rocket launched into aurora and successfully captured data to understand how auroras heat the atmosphere and cause high-altitude winds.

The teams continue to support a second launch for BEAM-PIE, a mission for Los Alamos National Laboratory that will use an to create radio waves, measuring how atmospheric conditions modulate them. The data is key to interpreting measurements from many other missions.

NASA's Sounding Rockets Program, funded by NASA's Heliophysics Division, is managed at the agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, under NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan aurora (2023, November 9) retrieved 9 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-image-nasa-rocket-alaskan-aurora.html
0 shares

