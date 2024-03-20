March 20, 2024

Novel catalyst strategy offers solution for efficient CO₂ reduction reaction

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Novel catalyst strategy offers solution for efficient CO2 reduction reaction
Synthesis schematic and characterization of H–Cu2O@C/N. a. Schematic of the synthetic process for H–Cu2O@C/N; b. SEM image; c. TEM image; d. HRTEM image, and the corresponding selective area electron diffraction pattern (inset) of H–Cu2O@C/N. Credit: Wang Hui

With the help of nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer, a research group led by Prof. Wang Hui from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has prepared a carbon-covered hollow cuprous oxide high-efficiency catalyst by using the solvent autocarbonylation reduction strategy, which provided a new solution for the electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction reaction (CO2RR) in the preparation of multicarbon (C2+) products.

The results were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

Excessive carbon dioxide emissions are a global problem. Converting CO2 into chemicals and fuels through CO2RR not only helps the environment but also supports China's "dual-carbon" target. Progress has been made in producing single carbon (C1) products such as and from CO2RR. However, current CO2RR efficiency in producing C2+ products is low, creating a need for catalysts that can improve efficiency and selectivity.

In this study, the researchers developed a specialized nanoreactor called nitrogen-doped carbon shell-protected hollow cuprous oxide (H-Cu2O@C/N) using a solvent autocarbonation reduction strategy.

This nanoreactor enhancement helps increase the amount of key intermediates (*CO) on the surface, which accelerates the production of C2+ products through a chemical reaction.

When tested in a membrane electrode assembly (MEA) electrolyzer, the H-Cu2O@C/N nanoreactor achieved impressive results, with a 75.9% efficiency in producing C2+ products and a high current density of 248.8 mA·cm-2. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the catalysts in CO2RR conversion.

To further understand this process, the research team conducted . These results confirmed that the C/N inclusions prepared by solvent autocarbon reduction strategy can effectively protect the Cu+ active species and ensure their catalytic stability.

This work provides an efficient and feasible way to optimize the catalyst structure for highly selective CO2RR preparation of C2+ products.

More information: Xiangfu Meng et al, Steering C–C Coupling by Hollow Cu2O@C/N Nanoreactors for Highly Efficient Electroreduction of CO2 to C2+ Products, Advanced Functional Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202312719

Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

A tin-based tandem electrocatalyst for the synthesis of ethanol via CO₂ reduction
