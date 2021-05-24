New catalyst boosts carbon dioxide electroreduction to multicarbon products

A Cu-CuI composite catalyst achieves highly efficient production of C 2 + chemicals from electrocatalytic CO 2 reduction. Credit: LI Hefei and LIU Tianfu

Electrocatalytic CO 2 reduction reaction (CO2RR), using clean electricity to convert CO 2 and water into chemicals and fuels, is an effective way to simultaneously close the carbon cycle and store renewable energy.

It's difficult to generate multicarbon (C 2 +) products due to the multiple proton-electron transfer, the complex intermediates and the sluggish C-C coupling step during CO 2 RR to C 2 + products, leading to low selectivity and production rate for C 2 + formation.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Wang Guoxiong, Prof. Gao Dunfeng and Prof. Bao Xinhe from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) designed a Cu-CuI composite catalyst, achieving efficient production of C 2 + chemicals from CO2RR.

This study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on April 10.

The researchers designed the catalyst with abundant Cu 0 /Cu + interfaces by physically mixing Cu nanoparticles and CuI powders.

Structural characterizations indicated that the Cu-CuI composite catalyst underwent significant reconstruction under CO2RR conditions, which was induced by alkaline electrolyte and applied potential.

The high-rate C 2 + production over Cu-CuI was ascribed to the presence of residual Cu+ and adsorbed iodine species, which improved CO adsorption and facilitate C-C coupling.

"This work presents a new strategy for designing efficient catalysts towards high-rate CO 2 RR to C 2 + products," said Prof. Wang.

More information: Hefei Li et al, High‐Rate CO 2 Electroreduction to C 2 + Products over a Copper‐Copper Iodide Catalyst, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2021). Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition Hefei Li et al, High‐Rate CO 2 Electroreduction to CProducts over a Copper‐Copper Iodide Catalyst,(2021). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202102657