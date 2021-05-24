May 24, 2021

New catalyst boosts carbon dioxide electroreduction to multicarbon products

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

New Catalyst Boosts CO2 Electroreduction to Multicarbon Products
A Cu-CuI composite catalyst achieves highly efficient production of C2+ chemicals from electrocatalytic CO2 reduction. Credit: LI Hefei and LIU Tianfu

Electrocatalytic CO2 reduction reaction (CO2RR), using clean electricity to convert CO2 and water into chemicals and fuels, is an effective way to simultaneously close the carbon cycle and store renewable energy.

It's difficult to generate multicarbon (C2+) products due to the multiple proton-electron transfer, the complex intermediates and the sluggish C-C coupling step during CO2RR to C2+ products, leading to low selectivity and production rate for C2+ formation.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Wang Guoxiong, Prof. Gao Dunfeng and Prof. Bao Xinhe from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) designed a Cu-CuI composite catalyst, achieving efficient production of C2+ chemicals from CO2RR.

This study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on April 10.

The researchers designed the catalyst with abundant Cu0/Cu+ interfaces by physically mixing Cu nanoparticles and CuI powders.

Structural characterizations indicated that the Cu-CuI composite underwent significant reconstruction under CO2RR conditions, which was induced by alkaline electrolyte and applied potential.

The high-rate C2+ production over Cu-CuI was ascribed to the presence of residual Cu+ and adsorbed iodine species, which improved CO adsorption and facilitate C-C coupling.

"This work presents a new strategy for designing efficient catalysts towards high-rate CO2RR to C2+ products," said Prof. Wang.

Explore further

Tandem catalyst to enhance carbon dioxide electroreduction to methane
More information: Hefei Li et al, High‐Rate CO 2 Electroreduction to C2+ Products over a Copper‐Copper Iodide Catalyst, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2021). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202102657
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: New catalyst boosts carbon dioxide electroreduction to multicarbon products (2021, May 24) retrieved 24 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-catalyst-boosts-carbon-dioxide-electroreduction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is there an online data resource for electrolyte conductivities?

May 22, 2021

Sodium or calcium hypochlorite related to 2.5% active chlorine?

May 19, 2021

Question about humidity and plastic and rubber

May 19, 2021

Good chemistry websites

May 15, 2021

Calorimetric Theory Discrepancy

May 12, 2021

Question about electrolytic capacitors

May 11, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments