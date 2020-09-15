September 15, 2020

Tandem catalyst to enhance carbon dioxide electroreduction to methane

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Tandem Catalyst to Enhance CO2 Electroreduction to Methane
CO2 is first electrochemically reduced into CO and then CO diffuses to Zn-N-C for further conversion into CH4 over CoPc@Zn-N-C tandem catalyst. Credit: LIN Long and LIU Tianfu

Carbon dioxide reduction reaction (CO2RR) uses renewable electricity to convert carbon dioxide and water into fuels and chemicals, which is considered as an effective way to simultaneously realize carbon recycling and renewable energy storage.

The electrocatalytic conversion of carbon dioxide into hydrocarbons involves a multi-electron reduction reaction process, facing problems such as complex conversion pathways and difficulty in selectivity control.

A research group led by Prof. Wang Guoxiong and Prof. Bao Xinhe from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences enhanced CO2 electroreduction to methane with cobalt phthalocyanine (CoPc) and zinc-nitrogen-carbon (Zn-N-C) tandem catalyst.

They achieved high activity of CH4 production in CO2RR on a non-copper-based catalyst, and provided a new strategy for the electrocatalytic reduction of carbon dioxide to hydrocarbons.

This work was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on Sept. 4.

Compared with CoPc or Zn-N-C alone, the methane/carbon monoxide rate ratio of this CoPc and Zn-N-C tandem catalyst was increased by more than 100 times.

Density functional theory calculations and comparative experimental results showed that carbon was first reduced to carbon monoxide on the CoPc, and then the monoxide diffused onto the Zn-N-C and was further converted into methane.

This tandem catalytic strategy converted into methane and decomposed the process into tandem electrocatalytic reactions at two active sites. In this tandem catalytic system, CoPc provided to retain the adsorbed hydrogen on the adjacent-nitrogen in the Zn-N site, thereby increasing the rate of methane production.

Explore further

Researchers make green chemistry advance with new catalyst for reduction of carbon dioxide
More information: Long Lin et al. Enhancing CO2 Electroreduction to Methane with Cobalt Phthalocyanine and Zinc‐Nitrogen‐Carbon Tandem Catalyst, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202009191
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Tandem catalyst to enhance carbon dioxide electroreduction to methane (2020, September 15) retrieved 15 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-tandem-catalyst-carbon-dioxide-electroreduction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are fumes from burned rubber bands toxic?

41 minutes ago

Meaning of small triangle in chemical potential

1 hour ago

What is salt that has a green colour?

Sep 14, 2020

Descaling powders

Sep 14, 2020

Explanation for the value of K

Sep 13, 2020

Activity - Equilibrium Expressions

Sep 09, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments