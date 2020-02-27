February 27, 2020

New method converts carbon dioxide to methane at low temperatures

by Waseda University

New method converts carbon dioxide to methane at low temperatures
Hydrogenation of CO2 to CH4. Credit: Sekine Laboratory, Waseda University

A new method developed by a team of Waseda University scientists led by Professor Yasushi Sekine may contribute to reducing the use of fossil fuels and help prevent global warming in the long-run.

The conversion of dioxide to valuable chemicals such as methane has drawn great attention for use in supporting and utilization. Especially, methane can be used not only as fuel but also as a hydrogen carrier, transporting town gas to existing infrastructure. For instance, some plants in Germany have already been launched based on the Power to Gas concept, which allows energy from electricity to be stored and transported in the form of compressed gas.

"To recycle carbon dioxide into methane, an established industrial method involves the reaction of hydrogen and carbon dioxide using a ruthenium-based catalyst at temperatures of 300 to 400 degrees Celsius, but this method limited how much and when methane could be produced since it requires such high temperature," Sekine says. "Additionally, operation at low temperatures was demonstrated to be favorable to improve carbon dioxide conversion and increase the amount of methane produced."

In this newly-developed method reported in Chemistry Letters, carbon dioxide can be converted into methane more efficiently and quickly in the 100 degrees Celsius range.

"This method involves a reaction of nanoparticles called cerium oxide with carbon dioxide in presence of ruthenium catalyst with an electric field," explains Sekine. "The results show that the catalyst exhibited high and stable catalytic activity for converting carbon dioxide to methane through hydrogenation with the ."

With this novel method, methane could be produced from carbon dioxide collected from the atmosphere, possibly enabling an unlimited amount of production by recycling from the atmosphere released from factories into valuable energy resources.

Explore further

Ecofriendly catalyst for converting methane into useful gases using light instead of heat
More information: Kensei Yamada et al, Low-temperature Conversion of Carbon Dioxide to Methane in an Electric Field, Chemistry Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1246/cl.190930
Provided by Waseda University
Citation: New method converts carbon dioxide to methane at low temperatures (2020, February 27) retrieved 27 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-method-carbon-dioxide-methane-temperatures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are microwave susceptors attenuated in viscoelastic mediums?

Feb 26, 2020

Interpreting Electrode Potentials

Feb 26, 2020

Relation for the thermodynamic and transport properties of Methanol

Feb 26, 2020

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Feb 26, 2020

Having trouble understanding pH = pKa log([A-]/[HA])

Feb 25, 2020

Are there microfibers of a different type?

Feb 24, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments