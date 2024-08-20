Located in the heart of Tokyo, Waseda University is a leading private research university that has long been dedicated to academic excellence, innovative research, and civic engagement at both the local and global levels since 1882. The University has produced many changemakers in its history, including nine prime ministers and many leaders in business, science and technology, literature, sports, and film. Waseda has strong collaborations with overseas research institutions and is committed to advancing cutting-edge research and developing leaders who can contribute to the resolution of complex, global social issues. The University has set a target of achieving a zero-carbon campus by 2032, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015.

Website
http://www.waseda.jp/top/index-j.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waseda_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Waseda University

A new reaction to enhance aromatic ketone use in chemical synthesis

Aromatic ketones have long been valuable intermediates in chemical synthesis, particularly in cross-coupling reactions where different chemical entities are combined to form new compounds. For instance, a process called deacylative ...

Analytical Chemistry

Aug 20, 2024

0

19

Understanding the atomic density fluctuations in silica glass

In materials science, particularly in the study of glasses, the intermediate range order (IRO) is one of the most intriguing research areas owing to its significant influence over the physical properties of glasses.

Analytical Chemistry

Jun 3, 2024

0

74

page 1 from 8