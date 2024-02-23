February 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Global warming found to increase the diversity of active soil bacteria

by University of Vienna

Global warming increases the diversity of active soil bacteria
Subarctic grassland undergoing natural geothermal warming in Iceland. Credit: C: Christina Kaiser

Warmer soils harbor a greater diversity of active microbes, according to a new study from researchers at the Centre for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science (CeMESS) at the University of Vienna.

The study, published in Science Advances, represents a significant shift in our understanding of how in the influences the global carbon cycle and possible feedback mechanisms on the climate. Until now, scientists have assumed that higher soil temperatures accelerate the growth of microbes, thus increasing the release of carbon into the atmosphere.

However, this increased release of carbon is actually caused by the activation of previously dormant bacteria.

"Soils are Earth's largest reservoir of ," states Andreas Richter, lead author of the study and professor at the Centre for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science. Microorganisms silently dictate the , breaking down this organic matter, and thereby releasing .

As temperatures rise—a guaranteed scenario under are thought to emit more carbon dioxide, further accelerating climate change in a process known as soil carbon-climate feedback.

"For decades, scientists have assumed that this response is driven by increased of individual microbial taxa in a warmer climate," explains Richter. In this study, the researchers visited a subarctic grassland in Iceland that has undergone over half a century of geothermal warming, resulting in elevated soil temperatures compared to surrounding areas.

By collecting soil cores and using cutting-edge isotope probing techniques, the team identified active bacterial taxa, comparing their growth rates at both ambient and elevated temperatures, the latter being 6 °C higher.

"We saw that more than 50 years of consistent soil warming increased microbial growth at the community level," says Dennis Metze, Ph.D. student and primary author of the study. "But remarkably, the growth rates of microbes in warmer soils were indistinguishable to those at normal temperatures." The pivotal difference lay in the bacterial diversity: Warmer soils harbored a more varied array of active microbial taxa.

Predicting soil microbial activities in a future climate

"Understanding the complexities of the soil microbiome's reaction to climate change has been a considerable challenge, often rendering it a 'black box' in climate modeling," adds Christina Kaiser, associate professor at the Centre.

This new finding transcends the traditional focus on community-aggregated growth, setting the stage for more accurate predictions of microbial behavior and its consequent effects on carbon cycling in the evolving climate scenario. The insights gained from this study illuminate the diverse microbial responses to warming and are vital for forecasting the soil microbiome's impact on future carbon dynamics.

More information: Dennis Metze et al, Soil warming increases the number of growing bacterial taxa but not their growth rates, Science Advances (2024). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adk6295. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adk6295

Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by University of Vienna

Citation: Global warming found to increase the diversity of active soil bacteria (2024, February 23) retrieved 23 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-global-diversity-soil-bacteria.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research reveals minerals in soil shield microbial remains to aid carbon storage
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Feb 22, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Feb 15, 2024

Two Mag 5 Earthquakes on Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Feb 11, 2024

90,000-year-old human footprints found on Moroccan beach

Feb 8, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)