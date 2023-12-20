December 20, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Korean study develops efficient SNP marker system for lettuce cultivar identification

by NanJing Agricultural University

Revolutionizing lettuce cultivar identification: Groundbreaking Korean study develops efficient SNP marker system
Chromosomal distribution and genetic diversity analyses of 17,877 SNP loci from 90 lettuce cultivars. Credit: Horticulture Research

Lettuce (L. sativa L., 2n = 2x = 18) is an agriculturally important leafy vegetable cultivated predominantly in temperate climates and produced in large quantities in Korea. The complete decoding of its genome and the analysis of around 45,000 genes have advanced cultivar development. However, distinguishing closely related lettuce cultivars remains a challenge, particularly due to their morphological diversity and similar genetic profiles.

Traditional methods, such as the distinctness, uniformity, and stability (DUS) test based on morphological features, are labor-intensive and subject to environmental conditions. Therefore, the application and improvement of molecular markers such as SSR and SNP for is necessary for more accurate and efficient lettuce identification and .

In May 2022, Horticulture Research published a research article titled "Genome-wide core sets of SNP markers and Fluidigm assays for rapid and effective genotypic identification of Korean cultivars of lettuce (Lactuca sativa L.)."

In this study, researchers developed and validated core sets of genome-wide single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) markers for lettuce cultivar identification using genotyping-by-sequencing (GBS) and SNP-genotyping approaches, followed by high-throughput analysis on the Fluidigm platform.

GBS identified 17,877 high-quality SNPs for 90 commercial lettuce cultivars. Using these SNPs, classified the 90 cultivars into three distinct groups, largely aligning with their horticultural types. Principal component analysis (PCA) and population structure analysis using these SNPs yielded similar clustering results, thus reinforcing the close association between SNP genotypes and horticultural types.

To develop effective SNP markers for cultivar identification, 294 SNPs with significant polymorphism were selected. The core set of 192, 96, 48 and 24 markers was further screened and validated using the Fluidigm platform. Phylogenetic analysis based on the core set of all SNPs successfully differentiated the cultivars identified so far.

These core SNP marker sets will be useful for constructing a lettuce DNA database for cultivar identification and purity testing, as well as for supporting DUS (Distinctness, Uniformity, and Stability) examination under the UPOV-based Plant Variety Protection (PVP) system. Finally, the study validated the 24 core markers with Fluidigm genotyping on DNA mixtures, demonstrating their ability to identify both homozygous and heterozygous lines.

In summary, this study successfully developed and validated core sets of SNP markers for lettuce cultivar identification through genotyping by sequencing (GBS). This approach is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of cultivar identification, providing a valuable tool for future genetic research and practical agricultural applications.

More information: Jee-Soo Park et al, Genome-wide core sets of SNP markers and Fluidigm assays for rapid and effective genotypic identification of Korean cultivars of lettuce (Lactuca sativa L.), Horticulture Research (2022). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhac119

Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by NanJing Agricultural University

Citation: Korean study develops efficient SNP marker system for lettuce cultivar identification (2023, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-korean-efficient-snp-marker-lettuce.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Decoding cherry traits: Genome-wide association studies propel sweet cherry breeding
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do MRI machines cause heart attacks and seizures?

14 hours ago

How much physics is needed for Bialek's Biophysics book?

19 hours ago

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

23 hours ago

Science of Everyday Thinking

Dec 14, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Dec 14, 2023

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Dec 14, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)