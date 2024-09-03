Horticulture Research is an open access, online only journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2021. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.

Breaking boundaries: PAM-less genome editing in soybean

CRISPR-Cas9 has transformed crop genetic improvement, yet its reliance on specific protospacer adjacent motif (PAM), sequences limits editing scope and efficiency. In soybean, a critical source of protein and oil, these limitations ...

Biotechnology

Sep 3, 2024

Research uncovers new strategy for salt-resistant poplar

Salt stress disrupts plant growth by impairing ion balance and reducing water uptake, posing a significant challenge to agriculture and forestry. Maintaining sodium (Na+) and potassium (K+) balance is particularly vital in ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 3, 2024

Genomic study illuminates mango's heritage and future

Mango, a tropical fruit with a long cultivation history, faces significant challenges such as low genetic diversity and limited breeding improvements due to complex domestication and self-pollination. These issues hinder ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 3, 2024

Whole genome duplications linked to higher oil yields in key crops

Oil crops are pivotal for human nutrition and industry due to their ability to produce and store large amounts of oil in seeds. With the global demand for vegetable oils steadily rising, there is an urgent need to discover ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 3, 2024

