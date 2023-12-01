December 1, 2023

A happy workforce is a productive workforce, says study

by David Bradley, Inderscience

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Research in the International Journal of Public Sector Performance Management has investigated workplace happiness and its impact on productivity within and outside the information technology sector in Delhi. Their findings shed light on the significant impact of workplace happiness on employee engagement and emphasize its universal relevance.

Sana Vakeel and Sunita Shukla of the ITS Engineering College and Vikas Singh of ITS—The Education Group, all in Greater Noida, India, such as Karl Pearson's correlation and regression methods to glean information from surveyed about their jobs and happiness. The analysis found that between a fifth and a quarter (23.7% variance) of employee engagement could be attributed to their happiness in the workplace.

This degree of statistical significance thus underscores the integral role of employee happiness in fostering organizational success. This points to a need for managers and employers to be aware of their employees' psychological well-being not only as part of an inclusive approach to employment but also for the benefit of the organization's own well-being.

Interestingly, the positive correlation observed between workplace happiness and employee engagement holds true in both the IT sector and in other areas of work. The variance in the IT sector was 23.1% and slightly lower at 22.8% in the non-IT sector, although these two figures are close enough to suggest a universality of workplace happiness influencing employee engagement.

The team points out that the research corroborates earlier findings that looked at various other factors alongside happiness and job characteristics with regard to . The results underscore the strategic importance of prioritizing workplace happiness for the mutual benefit of employee and employer. As businesses grapple with an ever-changing economic environment and a constantly shifting social landscape, it becomes increasingly important to consider factors such as employee .

More information: Sana Vakeel et al, Impact of workplace happiness on employee engagement: a comparative study of IT and non-IT sector employees, International Journal of Public Sector Performance Management (2023). DOI: 10.1504/IJPSPM.2023.135031

Forgiveness and well-being at work can boost employee morale
Load comments (0)