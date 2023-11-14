November 14, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

New study finds stressed employees become too depleted to properly recover

by Alexandra Richter, University at Buffalo

exhaustion
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

In an ideal workplace, organizations should strive to protect employees from abusive supervisors, but for employees who experience this type of intense workplace stress, new research from the University at Buffalo School of Management offers insight and coping strategies.

Available online ahead of publication in the Journal of Organizational Behavior, the study examines whether employees can recover from supervisory abuse during , and if individual personality traits impact the restoration process.

"Abusive supervision is detrimental to employees' well-being. Victims experience increased emotional exhaustion, job stress, , and like pain, weakness, fatigue and shortness of breath," says study co-author Min-Hsuan Tu, Ph.D., assistant professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management. "Our study clarifies why and under what conditions abused employees engage in certain activities to recover after work."

Gathering data from 203 full-time employees in Taiwan, the researchers analyzed more than 1,500 daily responses over 10 consecutive working days to measure employee perception of nonphysical aggression from a boss or manager, such as humiliating or threatening subordinates or taking credit for their work.

Researchers also measured whether employees felt an urgent need to take a break from job demands; which of their increased happiness; levels of enthusiasm and optimism the following day; and whether extroverted personality traits affected this process.

The data supports the recovery paradox phenomenon—when need to recover from abuse, they are too exhausted or depleted to proactively engage in beneficial recovery activities, such as social or physical activity.

"Our findings indicate that introverts, in particular, are able to recover effectively by participating in leisure activities that demand minimal energy, such as reading a book, watching television or relaxing on the couch," says Tu.

To ensure employee well-being and prevent long-term consequences, the study confirms that it is critical for organizations to inhibit and remove abusive supervision—and to support victims' recovery processes. Tu says organizations should offer more training on leadership competence and emotional engagement. They also should support leisure time and work-life balance by discouraging work-related communications during nonwork time.

More information: Min‐Hsuan Tu et al, How and when abusive supervision leads to recovery activities: The recovery paradox and the conservation of resources perspectives, Journal of Organizational Behavior (2023). DOI: 10.1002/job.2757

Provided by University at Buffalo

Citation: New study finds stressed employees become too depleted to properly recover (2023, November 14) retrieved 14 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-stressed-employees-depleted-properly-recover.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Workplace wellness policies could soften the effects of workaholism, study suggests
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Origin of this phrase: "We shall see what we shall see..."

5 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

6 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

10 hours ago

Anyone Like Jazz?

10 hours ago

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

19 hours ago

What are your favorite Disco "Classics"?

Nov 11, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)