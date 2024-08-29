The University of Buffalo (UB) was established in 1846 in Buffalo, New York. UB has campuses in Amherst, NY and Buffalo, NY with over 28,000 students enrolled. UB offers 84 bachelor degree programs, 184 master's degree programs and about 78 doctoral degree options. The Carnegie Classification rates UB as a ?very high research activity? university. UB has Nobel Laureates with affiliations to the university, high academic standards and numerous awards for science, medicine and mathematics. UB's medical school is the largest state-run hospital care/teaching facility in the state.

Address 503 Capen Hall, Buffalo, NY 14260-1602 Website http://www.buffalo.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_at_Buffalo,_The_State_University_of_New_York

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

