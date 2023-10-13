October 13, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Scientists reveal centromere repositioning in soybean genome

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Chinese scientists reveal centromere repositioning in soybean genome
During the evolution of the soybean genome, widespread centromere relocation occurred. Credit: IGDB

Researchers from China studying soybean genome evolution have focused on the phenomenon of centromere repositioning, which involves the formation of new centromeres at different chromosomal locations without altering the underlying DNA sequences. This process has been widely observed in mammalian species and is thought to play a crucial role in genome evolution and speciation.

The researchers from Dr. Han Fangpu's research team from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences performed a comprehensive pan-centromere analysis using CENH3-ChIP-seq data obtained from 27 accessions. This diverse set of accessions included three wild soybeans, nine landraces, and 15 cultivars. Their study is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Building on the previous discovery of three centromere satellites in soybeans, they identified two additional centromere satellites that specifically associated with chromosome 1. These new satellites revealed significant rearrangements in the centromere structures of chromosome 1 across different accessions, affecting the localization of CENH3.

The researchers revealed a high frequency of centromere repositioning on 14 out of 20 chromosomes. Interestingly, many of these newly formed centromeres were found in to the native centromeres.

Additionally, some of these emerging centromeres were shared among distantly related accessions, suggesting that their emergence is independent of .

To gain further insight, the researchers conducted hybridization experiments by crossing two accessions with mismatched centromeres. The results showed that a significant proportion of centromeres in the S9 generation underwent changes in both size and position compared to their parental counterparts. This highlighted the central role of centromere satellites in centromere organization, as they were found to be preferred sites for centromere localization, contributing to a stable state.

In summary, this groundbreaking research has unveiled the extensive phenomenon of centromere repositioning within the soybean genome. Moreover, it underscores the significance of centromere satellites in controlling positions and supporting their critical functions.

These results mark a significant step forward in our understanding of soybean genome evolution and have far-reaching implications for the fields of genetics and .

More information: Yang Liu et al, Pan-centromere reveals widespread centromere repositioning of soybean genomes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2310177120

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Scientists reveal centromere repositioning in soybean genome (2023, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-scientists-reveal-centromere-repositioning-soybean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Unique centromere type discovered in the European dodder
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it me or do florists not understand geometry?

Oct 12, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Oct 11, 2023

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 8, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Pharmacist Injected Me w/ COVID Booster Before the Alcohol from the Prep Pad Dried

Sep 25, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)