October 23, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Female board members help improve firms' corporate sustainability reporting, finds study

by University of Portsmouth

female director
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

New research has revealed that firms with female directors on the board, regardless of how many, improves the quality of corporate sustainability disclosures than those with no board representation.

Companies are required by law to report on how sustainability issues, such as , impact their business and how their operations in turn affect people and the planet.

The findings suggest that can influence boardroom decisions in favor of stakeholders and oppose managers' illegal and unethical policies, which has positive implications for the quality of firms' social and environmental performance and their reporting.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Portsmouth, also revealed that an increase in the proportion of female directors on the board, as well as the , increases their on reporting.

The researchers analyzed data from annual and sustainability reports from 2012 to 2021 for 300 non-financial Pakistani listed companies.

Lead author of the study Professor Khaled Hussainey, from the School of Accounting, Economics and Finance at the University of Portsmouth, said, "Regardless of their position or status, female directors—whether independent or executive—play a significant positive role in improving the quality of corporate sustainability disclosures.

"The findings indicate that female board members are likely to be more vigilant, critical, and capable of raising their concerns regarding managers' unethical policies and decisions which are implicitly or explicitly harmful to stakeholders' interests."

"The results also endorse many previous studies advocating that female directors have unique feminine attributes and strong analytical skills, which positively influence firms' financial and nonfinancial performance and the quality of their reporting."

The research also examined the effect of female directors' educational levels on the impact on reporting. It found female directors who hold a master's or above degree have a significant positive effect on corporate sustainability reporting, while those with a bachelor's or below degree have no significant effect.

In addition, female directors' education background has an impact too. Those with a business-related education positively contribute marginally higher than those with a non-business background in improving firm's disclosures.

Professor Hussainey added, "These findings support the hypothesis that highly educated female directors are more aware and serious about different social and ecological challenges, thereby, proactively push firms toward improving their sustainable performance and its reporting."

"They also explain that it's neither tokenism nor the numerical representation of female directors but rather their other attributes such as position and experience (independent and executive) and education (level and background) that matter."

"Therefore, should prioritize the independence, higher level of relevant education, experience, and monitoring skills of female directors in increasing boardroom gender diversity rather than blindly following corporate governance codes, regulations and and avoiding pressure from regulators, society, media, and other stakeholders."

The study is published in the journal Business Strategy and the Environment.

More information: Haseeb Ur Rahman et al, Is it the mere female directors or their attributes that matter for the quality of corporate sustainability disclosures?, Business Strategy and the Environment (2023). DOI: 10.1002/bse.3501

Provided by University of Portsmouth

Citation: Female board members help improve firms' corporate sustainability reporting, finds study (2023, October 23) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-female-board-members-firms-corporate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

International study suggests female corporate leaders make firms less likely to greenwash
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

3 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

9 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

10 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (13)