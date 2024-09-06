The University of Portsmouth is located in Portsmouth, England UK. The university traces its roots to 1869. Today, the University of Portsmouth educates nearly 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students. It is divided into two campuses; Guildhall and Langstone, with Guildhall being the largest campus. Noteworthy schools include; School of Biological Sciences, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Institute of Marine Sciences and the School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences. The University of Portsmouth has engineering, electronics and technology departments. .

Address University House, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 2UP Website http://www.port.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Portsmouth

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed