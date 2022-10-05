October 5, 2022

How do female CEOs affect corporate environmental policies?

by Wiley

ceo
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In a Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Management analysis of 351 Chinese listed firms in heavily polluting industries from 2006–2019, investigators found that companies with female CEOs tended to have policies supporting environmental sustainability—for example, reducing waste, minimizing consumption, and protecting and conserving wildlife and natural habitats.

The researchers also examined the moderating effect of the proportion of female directors on the board. They found that the presence of such "in-group members" strengthens the relationship between female CEOs and corporate environmental policies.

"There is an old saying in China that 'Women hold up half the sky.' This paper truly supports this viewpoint by highlighting the power of women executives on corporate environmental policies," said corresponding author Ying Zhang, Ph.D., of Northwestern Polytechnical University, in China. "This paper can assist policymakers and in drafting the relevant legislation for promoting women to corporate leadership positions, so as to provide social and environmental benefits for stakeholders and society."

Explore further

Can gender diversity on boards of directors improve companies' social commitment and sustainability?
More information: How do female CEOs affect corporate environmental policies?, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Management (2022). DOI: 10.1002/csr.2366
Provided by Wiley
Citation: How do female CEOs affect corporate environmental policies? (2022, October 5) retrieved 5 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-female-ceos-affect-corporate-environmental.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)