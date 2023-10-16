October 16, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

written by researcher(s)

proofread

How climate change-induced stress is altering fish hormones—with huge repercussions for reproduction

by Valérie S. Langlois, Diana Castañeda-Cortés and Juan Ignacio Fernandino, The Conversation

fish
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

In 1981, scientists discovered that female fish exposed to high temperatures developed testes instead of ovaries. Since then, over 1,100 studies on different animal species, including 400 on freshwater fish, have found similar results.

This raises several questions.

Why does this happen? How can this be explained, and does it harm long-term fish populations? Our research has shown that a key factor in explaining this is the over-production of stress hormones as a result of higher temperatures.

No time to adapt

Fish are highly adaptable to environmental changes as, unlike mammals, they have simple structures. Remarkably, even slight changes in water conditions can directly and significantly impact fish metabolism and physiology.

Fish use this to their advantage by using environmental cues to align their reproductive success with seasonal conditions. For example, several fish species, like the yellow sturgeon, breed in the springtime cued by the warmer water temperatures.

However, sudden brought about by climate change are drastically affecting fish populations and pushing some of them to move to more suitable breeding habitats.

Temperature can change female to male fish

Studying how become male (or are masculinized) through has led to a significant breakthrough. When fish are exposed to temperatures outside their normal range, they become stressed and experience a high level of the stress hormone called cortisol. This is the case for several fish species, such as the Argentinian silverside, medaka and zebrafish.

Interestingly, the same enzyme that generates cortisol is also in charge of producing the most potent male hormone in fish called 11-ketotestosterone. The role of this male hormone is to trigger the development of male sexual characteristics in fish.

If fish experience stress—i.e., an increase in cortisol—from high temperatures, it can tilt the hormonal balance in fish larva and result in testes development. The overproduction of androgens results in more males developing than females under high temperatures.

Not just stress

In 2019, our research group demonstrated that blocking stress receptors through gene editing tools completely suppressed fish masculinization induced by high temperatures. These results reveal, for the first time, that the brain acts as a driver of masculinization induced by thermal stress.

In our new study published in Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences in 2023, we further demonstrated that , in addition to stress hormones, are involved in fish masculinization. Once again, through gene editing, we were able to block stress receptors and show that the thyroid hormone pathway is affected when fish experience stress.

It was observed that when cortisol and thyroid hormone production were suppressed through the combined use of chemical drugs, no females were masculinized. Understanding the behind fish sex determination helps predict how climate change-induced temperature can affect in the future.

Role of pollution

Several environmental contaminants, like pesticides and plasticizers, are known to upset the balance of hormones in animals. These contaminants—known as endocrine-disrupting chemicals—can lead to sex organs developing abnormally in fish.

With climate change, environmental factors that affect sexual development are now a major issue. Lately, temperatures have been fluctuating drastically, both low and high, exceeding the acceptable range for most . Such changes cause high temperature events, acidification, and hypoxia that can distort fish sex ratio by skewing it towards males, and even resulting in all- populations.

In rivers and lakes, the inter-annual events of El Niño or La Niña can also be altered by , which can cause severe periods of flood or drought. This can exacerbate stresses to fish and too few females in a fish population can cause it to collapse, with dire consequences in biodiversity for us all.

Journal information: Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences

Provided by The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation

Citation: How climate change-induced stress is altering fish hormones—with huge repercussions for reproduction (2023, October 16) retrieved 17 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-climate-change-induced-stress-fish-hormoneswith.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fatty acid receptor involved in temperature-induced sex reversal of Japanese medaka fish
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can people can breathe through their mouth during sleep?

5 hours ago

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 14, 2023

Is it me or do florists not understand geometry?

Oct 14, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Oct 11, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)