Based in Basel, Switzerland, the multidisciplinary journal Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences (CMLS) publishes research articles, reviews, multi-author reviews and visions & reflections articles covering the latest aspects of biological and biomedical research. The journal will consider contributions focusing on biochemistry and molecular biology, cell biology, molecular and cellular aspects of biomedicine, neuroscience, pharmacology and immunology. In addition, CMLS welcomes comments on any article published in CMLS.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/birkhauser/biosciences/journal/18 Impact factor 6.570 (2011)

