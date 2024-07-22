Based in Basel, Switzerland, the multidisciplinary journal Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences (CMLS) publishes research articles, reviews, multi-author reviews and visions & reflections articles covering the latest aspects of biological and biomedical research. The journal will consider contributions focusing on biochemistry and molecular biology, cell biology, molecular and cellular aspects of biomedicine, neuroscience, pharmacology and immunology. In addition, CMLS welcomes comments on any article published in CMLS.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/birkhauser/biosciences/journal/18
Impact factor
6.570 (2011)

Not everything that tastes bitter is potentially harmful—but why?

A bitter taste is traditionally considered a warning sign of potentially toxic substances. But not all bitter substances are harmful. For example, some peptides and free amino acids taste bitter, even though they are non-toxic, ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 22, 2024

0

1

How the ear may inform the brain when hearing is impaired

A cochlear signal, the exact role of which has been unclear since its discovery around 70 years ago, probably gives the brain information on whether the ear is functioning normally or not. This is the conclusion of a study ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 4, 2023

0

77

How the evolution of tooth enamel tissue unfolded

Researchers at the UZH Center for Dental Medicine have investigated the importance of the Notch pathway for the evolution of tooth morphology. Mutations in this signaling pathway can lead to defective structures in tooth ...

Evolution

Jun 27, 2023

0

7

Maternal microbiome promotes healthy development of the baby

A mother's gut microbes can help in the development of the placenta, and the healthy growth of the baby—according to new research from the University of East Anglia, the Quadram Institute and the University of Cambridge.

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 28, 2022

0

17

How long-known genes continue to surprise researchers

The human genome was sequenced around 20 years ago. Since then, the sequence information encoding our proteins is known—at least in principle. However, this information is not continuously stored in the individual genes, ...

Biotechnology

Jun 16, 2021

0

1

Pharmaconutrition: Modern drug design for functional studies

Antonella Di Pizio and Maik Behrens of the Leibniz-Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich, together with their cooperation partners, have developed highly effective activators for the bitter ...

Biochemistry

Jul 1, 2019

0

0

Research helps identify memory molecules

A newly discovered method of identifying the creation of proteins in the body could lead to new insights into how learning and memories are impaired in Alzheimer's disease.

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 2, 2014

1

0

