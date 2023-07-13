July 13, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Researchers propose new approach for harmless disposal of phosphogypsum

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers propose new approach for harmless disposal of phosphogypsum
Schematic illustration of phosphorus recovery from PG leachate. Credit: IGCAS

At present, more than 6 billion tons of phosphogypsum (PG) accumulates worldwide, with an annual growth of ~280 million tons. More than 60% is stored in mountains. Phosphorus pollution from PG due to rainwater immersion has caused serious water environment and ecological problems. Efficient phosphate recovery and resource utilization techniques are crucial to solving this problem.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Chen Jingan from the Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGCAS) has recovered phosphorus resources from PG efficiently by zirconium membrane-triggered adsorption and struvite crystallization, and clarified the detailed mechanisms of separation and purification of phosphate down to atomic scale. The work was published in Chemical Engineering Journal on June 29.

"Adsorption-complexation is the main purification mechanism of phosphate with the new zirconium membrane. These membrane materials can be recycled to effectively reduce process costs," said Prof. Chen.

The researchers found that more than 90% of the active components in PG could be efficiently recovered through the adsorption process triggered by the new zirconium membrane, and simultaneously realize the harmlessness of PG. The desorbed and concentrated radicals are then prepared into high-value agricultural fertilizers.

The findings of this study not only demonstrate a novel approach to realize efficient resource utilization of PG, but also provide insights for and comprehensive utilization of PG in karst regions and even the world.

More information: Xinping Hu et al, Phosphorus recovery and resource utilization from phosphogypsum leachate via membrane-triggered adsorption and struvite crystallization approach, Chemical Engineering Journal (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2023.144310

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers propose new approach for harmless disposal of phosphogypsum (2023, July 13) retrieved 15 July 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-07-approach-harmless-disposal-phosphogypsum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fabrication of filter with waste maize straw for efficient phosphate removal
1 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)