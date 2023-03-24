New strategy boosts acidic carbon dioxide electrolysis performance

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Graphical abstract. Credit: Energy & Environmental Science (2023). DOI: 10.1039/D2EE03482D

Renewable electricity-driven carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) electrolysis can convert CO 2 into valuable fuel and chemicals. However, one of the key challenges hindering CO 2 electrolysis toward practical application is the severe carbon loss under alkaline and neutral conditions, resulting in low CO 2 utilization efficiency (<50%).

Recently, a research team led by Profs. Bao Xinhe, Wang Guoxiong and Gao Dunfeng from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has proposed a new strategy for carbon- and energy-efficient acidic CO 2 electrolysis.

This study was published in Energy & Environmental Science on Feb. 23.

The researchers tuned the microenvironments (local concentrations of H+, K+ and CO 2 ) of Ni-N-C cathode catalyst by changing anolyte composition and input CO 2 pressure in an acid membrane electrode assembly (MEA) electrolyzer. Benefiting from tailored catalyst microenvironments, they achieved acidic CO 2 electrolysis to CO at industrial current densities with high CO 2 utilization efficiency and high energy efficiency.

Under optimal reaction conditions, they obtained CO Faradaic efficiency as high as 95% at 500 mA cm-2, and the corresponding full cell energy efficiency was 39%. Compared with alkaline electrolysis, the CO 2 loss was reduced by 86%, and the single-pass CO 2 utilization efficiency reached as high as 85%.

Moreover, they have revealed that the co-existence of H+ and K+ played a crucial role in stabilizing the initial *CO 2 intermediate, resulting in enhanced CO formation with theoretical calculation results.

They also assembled an acid/alkaline tandem CO 2 electrolysis system, demonstrating carbon-efficient CO 2 conversion to multicarbon products (C 2+ ) via a CO 2 -CO-C 2+ route.

"This work provides new insights into tuning catalyst microenvironments for carbon-efficient CO 2 electrolysis towards practical application," said Prof. Wang.

More information: Hefei Li et al, Tailoring acidic microenvironments for carbon-efficient CO2 electrolysis over a Ni–N–C catalyst in a membrane electrode assembly electrolyzer, Energy & Environmental Science (2023). DOI: 10.1039/D2EE03482D Journal information: Energy & Environmental Science