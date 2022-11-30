November 30, 2022

Scientists develop a manganese-based hybrid single flow battery with high energy density

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Graphical abstract. Credit: Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202213751

A research group led by Prof. Li Xianfeng from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a bromine-assisted-MnO2-based hybrid single flow battery that exhibits advantages of high energy density and reversibility.

This study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on Oct. 26.

The Mn2+/Mn3+ redox pair has been considered as a promising cathode for high- batteries, due to its attractive features of high redox potential, solubility and outstanding kinetics. However, the disproportionation side reaction of Mn3+, which results in accumulation of "dead" MnO2, limits its reversibility and energy density.

In this study, the researchers provided a new concept to solve the issue of "dead" MnO2 by introducing Br-/Br2into Mn2+/MnO2 catholyte in a highly acidic environment.

Br- was first oxidized to Br2 during charge, and then Mn2+ was oxidized to Mn3+, which could be partially disproportionated to form MnO2 simultaneously. During discharge, Mn3+ and part of MnO2 were reduced to Mn2+ first and Br2 was reduced to Br-. Then the produced Br- could react with "dead" MnO2 to Br2, participating in , completing the reduction process, and avoiding the accumulation of "dead" MnO2.

Furthermore, the researchers assembled a bromine-manganese flow battery (BMFB) coupling with Cd/Cd2+ as the anode. The battery exhibited high energy density of 360 Wh L-1 and stable running for over 500 cycles at a of 80 mA cm-2.

"The assembled with silicotungstic acid as anode could continuously run for over 2000 cycles at 80 mA cm-2, which further confirmed the reliability and universality of the catholyte," said Prof. Li. "We believe the BMFB has great potential for large-scale energy storage."

More information: Yun Liu et al, Bromine Assisted MnO 2 Dissolution Chemistry: Toward a Hybrid Flow Battery with Energy Density of over 300 Wh L −1, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202213751

Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

