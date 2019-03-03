Zero-emission diesel combustion using a non-equilibrium-plasma-assisted MnO2 filter

Activated chemical species (O 3 , OH radicals etc.) are generated by inducing an atmospheric pressure non-equilibrium plasma. These species promote desulfurization and denitration reactions with MnO 2 . In this paper, we evaluated the influence of ozone on the desulfurization and denitrification performance of an MnO 2 filter. Credit: Kanazawa University Diesel engines are widely used in agricultural machinery, vehicles and ships because of their high thermal efficiency. The sulfur contained in diesel fuel is oxidized to sulfur dioxide by combustion. This sulfur dioxide not only harms human health but also causes deactivation of the catalysts used to treat NO x in the exhaust stream.

This problem can be overcome by using sulfur-free fuels based on biomass or clean coal technology, or by installing a desulfurizing filter to remove sulfur oxides upstream of the NO x catalyst. Researchers at Kanazawa university have developed a plasma-assisted MnO 2 filter that produces exhaust free of NO x and SO x . This technology augments the desulfurization properties of MnO 2 with the activity of ozone from an atmospheric-pressure non-equilibrium plasma (Figure 1). Activated chemical species (O 3 , OH radicals, etc.) present in the plasma promote desulfurization and denitration reactions.

MnO 2 reacts with sulfur and nitrogen oxides to produce sulfates and nitrates, respectively. The interaction between SO 2 and NO 2 degrades the performance of MnO 2 catalysts in eliminating both species. Prof Huang of the Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion analyzed the MnO2 catalyst material after exposure to simulated exhaust gas containing both SO 2 and NO 2 and found that both manganese nitrate and manganese sulfate were produced.

Ozone generated in an atmospheric-pressure non-equilibrium plasma was passed through the MnO 2 filter together with simulated exhaust gas. The simulated exhaust gas consisted of 500 ppm SO 2 , 500 ppm NO 2 ,10wt% O 2 , 6wt% CO 2 , an N 2 base, and 50 ppm O 3 (when plasma is induced). The MnO 2 was supported on an alumina honeycomb filter and the flow conditions (space velocity of 104 h?1) mimicked typical vehicle exhaust streams and filter dimensions. Credit: Kanazawa University

We evaluated the impact of ozone on the performance of the catalyst for SO 2 and NO 2 removal (Figure 2). An atmospheric-pressure non-equilibrium plasma was generated by the dielectric barrier discharge method. The performance of the catalyst in eliminating both SO 2 and NO 2 was improved by the introduction of ozone at a low concentration of about 50 ppm. The enhancement in NO 2 elimination was particularly notable. The introduction of ozone seems to give a reaction to reduce nitrogen oxides to nitrogen. At the initial stage of the reaction, over 99% of SO 2 and NO 2 were removed from the exhaust stream. The Kanazawa University researchers, led by Yugo Osaka, demonstrated for the first time that zero emissions of NO x can be achieved even in the presence of sulfur oxides by using a plasma-assisted MnO 2 filter. The plasma-assisted filter seems to augment the elimination of SO 2 because of SO 3 generation and also reduce nitrogen oxides to nitrogen.

These findings are expected to be widely applicable in the purification of exhaust from diesel engines using sulfur-containing fuels. We have clarified the mechanism by which the induction of the non-equilibrium plasma augments the performance of the MnO 2 filter. We hope to spur further development of plasma-assisted MnO 2 filters and thus allow for a greater diversity of fuels to be used without adversely impacting air quality.

TEM images (a, b) of HSSA MnO 2 (MnO 2 having a high specific surface area of about 300 m2/g) and photographs (c, d) of the HSSA MnO 2 filter supported on alumina honeycomb used in these experiments. MnO 2 was laminated onto the alumina honeycomb substrate by the dip coating method. The packing density of MnO 2 was 50 g/L of filter Credit: Kanazawa University

Explore further: Green catalysts with Earth-abundant metals accelerate production of bio-based plastic