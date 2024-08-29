Kanazawa University (金沢大学, Kanazawa daigaku, abbreviated to 金大 Kindai) is a national university of Japan located in the city of Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture. Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi. Student enrollment is about 11,000 including 350 international students. The roots of Kanazawa University can be traced to 1862 when the Kaga Domain established Hikoso Vaccination Center (彦三種痘所, Hikoso shutōsho). Ishikawa Normal School (石川師範学校, Ishikawa shihan gakkō), Kanazawa Higher Normal School (金沢高等師範学校, Kanazawa kōtō shihan gakkō), Ishikawa Youth Normal School (石川青年師範学校, Ishikawa seinen shihan gakkō), Kanazawa Medical School (金沢医科大学, Kanazawa ika daigaku), Kanazawa Technical College (金沢工業専門学校, Kanazawa kōgyō senmon gakkō), and the Fourth Higher School (第四高等学校, Daishi kōtō gakkō) were integrated in May 1949 to form Kanazawa University. Since then, for over 50 years, Kanazawa University has been the leader of universities on the Sea of Japan.

Address Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan Website http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kanazawa_University

