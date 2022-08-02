August 2, 2022

Light as a tool for the synthesis of complex molecules

by Kathrin Kottke, University of Münster

Light as a tool for the synthesis of complex molecules
Blue light is used as a tool for the synthesis of complex molecules called β-amino acid derivatives. Credit: AG Glorius

Chemists at the University of Münster have developed a novel and straightforward way to produce complex organic molecules. Mild reaction conditions, simple operation, scalability and the use of an inexpensive and commercially available photosensitizer make the method interesting for industrial applications. The results of the study published August 1 in Nature Chemistry.

"Visible light has proven to be a powerful tool for the synthesis of ," explains Prof. Dr. Frank Glorius. "With its , we succeed in breaking certain chemical bonds X-Y." The resulting X and Y fragments are highly reactive, so-called "radicals." They can rapidly react with olefins A in a controlled manner, creating biologically valuable molecules (X-A-Y): β-. In this way, the Glorius group has succeeded in synthesizing a bifunctional oxime oxalate ester that provides both amine and ester functionalities for the reaction via an strategy (EnT). This metal-free and mild method also features a broad substrate palette with up to 140 examples and excellent tolerance to sensitive functional groups. "Substrates ranging from the simplest ethylene to complex (hetero)arenes can participate in the reaction, providing general and practical access to β-amino acid derivatives—even those with previously inaccessible structural features." β-Amino acids are frequently used as important components in numerous biologically active molecules, such as drugs and natural products.

About the method

The aminocarboxylation reaction was carried out under simple and mild photochemical conditions. The authors of the study used an inexpensive and commercially available thioxanthone as the organic photosensitizer. Most other methods for the preparation of β-amino acid derivatives require metal-mediated multistep manipulations of pre-functionalized substrates. In contrast, energy transfer enables a metal-free, highly regioselective intermolecular reaction for the one-step incorporation of both amine and ester functionalities into alkenes or (hetero)arenes. For the simultaneous formatin of C-centered ester and N-centered iminyl radicals, an oxime oxalic acid ester was used as a bifunctional reagent.

Explore further

Efficient method for photocatalytic fluoroalkylations of (hetero)arenes
More information: Guangying Tan et al, Photochemical single-step synthesis of β-amino acid derivatives from alkenes and (hetero)arenes, Nature Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-022-01008-w
Journal information: Nature Chemistry

Provided by University of Münster
Citation: Light as a tool for the synthesis of complex molecules (2022, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-tool-synthesis-complex-molecules.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
167 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Collection of Lame Jokes

39 minutes ago

Wordle (NYT)

42 minutes ago

Magnetic field strength of a stack of magnets

45 minutes ago

Negative Leap Second, Not Y2K

55 minutes ago

No CP-Violation for coinciding Quark-Masses

57 minutes ago

Focusing UV light from a 275nm LED down to a small spot

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)