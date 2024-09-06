Nature Chemistry is a monthly journal dedicated to publishing high-quality papers that describe the most significant and cutting-edge research in all areas of chemistry. As well as reflecting the traditional core subjects of analytical, inorganic, organic and physical chemistry, the journal also features a broad range of chemical research including, but not limited to, catalysis, computational and theoretical chemistry, environmental chemistry, green chemistry, medicinal chemistry, nuclear chemistry, polymer chemistry, supramolecular chemistry and surface chemistry. Other cross-disciplinary topics such as bioinorganic, bioorganic, organometallic and physical–organic chemistry will also be featured. The submission of manuscripts detailing multidisciplinary research performed at the interface of chemistry and other scientific fields of inquiry such as biology, materials science, nanotechnology and physics is also encouraged, where the central theme of the work — and the major advances that are reported — fall within the bounds of chemistry.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
History
2009--present
Website
http://www.nature.com/nchem
Impact factor
17.927 (2010)

Nature Chemistry

'Russian doll' packaging could boost drug delivery

New technology, which is in the early stages of development, has the potential to significantly enhance the effectiveness and reduce the side effects of drugs and vaccines.

Bio & Medicine

Jul 29, 2024

0

18

Aromatic compounds: A ring made up solely of metal atoms

The term aromaticity is a basic, long-standing concept in chemistry that is well established for ring-shaped carbon compounds. Aromatic rings consisting solely of metal atoms were, however, heretofore unknown.

Materials Science

Jun 27, 2024

0

68

