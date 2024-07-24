The University of Münster (German: Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster, WWU) is a public university located in the city of Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. With more than 43,000 students and over 120 fields of study in 15 departments, it is Germany's fifth largest university and one of the foremost centers of German intellectual life. The university offers a wide range of subjects across the sciences, social sciences and the humanities. Several courses are also taught in English, including PhD programmes as well as postgraduate courses in geoinformatics, geospational technologies or information systems.

Physicists control electronic properties of moiré crystals

If you make a material thinner and thinner, at a certain point it undergoes a seemingly miraculous transformation: A two-dimensional material that consists of only one or two layers of molecules sometimes has completely different ...

Condensed Matter

Jul 24, 2024

New strategy for assessing the applicability of reactions

Chemists often develop and optimize new chemical reactions using so-called model systems, i.e., simple, easily accessible substrates. They then use up to around 100 other substrates as examples to show that the reaction works. ...

Analytical Chemistry

Apr 10, 2024

Moon rocks with unique dust found

The moon is almost completely covered in dust. Unlike on Earth, this dust is not smoothed by wind and weather, but is sharp-edged and also electrostatically charged. This dust has been studied since the Apollo era at the ...

Planetary Sciences

Jan 18, 2024

