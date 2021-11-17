November 17, 2021

A wild strawberry aroma for foods—from a fungus growing on fruit waste

by American Chemical Society

wild strawberry
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The wild strawberry is even more highly prized than its store-bought cousin because of its intense aroma and uniquely sweet taste. However, they're hard to find in the wild, so some companies make synthetic versions of this flavor. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry have come up with a naturally derived wild strawberry aroma by having an edible fungus make it from waste from black currant juice production.

Often found in forests, wild strawberries are smaller than cultivated varieties, but they're bursting with flavor. And between their rarity and size, it's expensive to get a natural wild flavor—the combination of their distinct and taste—into foods. Interestingly, some species of fungi are adept at converting into pleasant odor compounds, including vanillin, raspberry ketone and benzaldehyde, an almond-like odor. One particular edible brown-rot fungus, Wolfiporia cocos, can break down a variety of foods, even tea and carrot peels, and release fruity and floral aromas in the process. An abundant and nutrient-rich substrate for the fungus could come from the black currant juice industry, which produces a lot of pulp, seed and skins—waste known as pomace—that is usually thrown away. So, Holger Zorn and colleagues wanted to grow W. cocos on pomace from black currants and tweak the conditions to naturally produce the unique aroma associated with wild strawberries, which is highly desired by the .

The researchers initially grew W. cocos with black currant pomace as the fungus' sole source of nutrition, which resulted in fruity and floral aromas. When then the team added , sodium L-aspartate monohydrate, monopotassium phosphate and a few other substances to the medium, the culture released an aroma similar to wild strawberries. To pinpoint the exact compounds that contributed to the scent, the researchers used gas chromatography-mass spectrometry-olfactometry (GC-MS-O) and 10 trained panelists. The most intense odors that the sensory panel perceived were (R)-linalool, methyl anthranilate, geraniol and 2-aminobenzaldehyde. The researchers then combined artificial versions of these four compounds into a model wild strawberry smell and found that the sensory experts rated it as being very similar to the wild strawberry-like odor from the cultivated fungus. So, by growing W. cocos on waste, the researchers say they've developed a sustainable and cost-effective way to produce an aroma that could be used industrially in a natural flavoring agent.

Explore further

The best strawberries to grow in hot locations
More information: Wild Strawberry-like Flavor Produced by the Fungus Wolfiporia cocos—Identification of Character Impact Compounds by Aroma Dilution Analysis after Dynamic Headspace Extraction, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.1c05770
Journal information: Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: A wild strawberry aroma for foods—from a fungus growing on fruit waste (2021, November 17) retrieved 17 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-wild-strawberry-aroma-foodsfrom-fungus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is Potassium Nitride (K3N) unstable?

19 hours ago

Silicone Mold Making

Nov 15, 2021

Breaking down ABS Plastic

Nov 12, 2021

Methacrylic acid monomers - at what angle they connect with each other in polymer?

Nov 09, 2021

Is the molecular formula for sugar correct?

Nov 03, 2021

Is someone out here able to help me name these compounds?

Oct 31, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)