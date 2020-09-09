September 9, 2020

Making dog food more delectable by analyzing aromas

by American Chemical Society

dog
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Dogs aren't known for being picky about their food, eating the same kibble day after day with relish. However, owners of pampered pooches want their pets to have the best possible culinary experience, especially for those rare finicky canines. Now, researchers reporting results from a pilot study in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry have identified key aroma compounds in dog food that seem to be the most appealing to canines.

For dogs, palatability depends on a food's appearance, odor, taste and texture—just as it does for people. Previous studies have suggested that odor is especially important for dogs. Some scientists have identified volatile compounds in , but not much is known about how specific aroma compounds influence how readily the dog eats the food. Maoshen Chen and colleagues wanted to identify the key aroma compounds in six dog foods and correlate the compounds with dogs' intake of the foods.

The researchers began by feeding six adult beagles one of six foods for one hour each and determining how much the dogs ate. The intake of three of the foods was two to four times higher than that of the other three foods. Using mass spectrometry, the researchers found that 12 volatile aroma molecules were correlated, either positively or negatively, with the beagles' intake of the six foods. Then, the researchers added each aroma compound to an odorless food and gave the beagles a choice between food containing one of the compounds and the odorless food itself.

From these experiments, the team determined that the dogs preferred food containing (E)-2-hexenal (which humans associate with an unpleasant, fatty odor), 2-furfurylthiol (sulfury, roasted, smoky odor) and 4-methyl-5-thiazoleethanol (meaty odor). In contrast, the dogs didn't care for food containing (E)-2-octenal (a slightly different unpleasant, fatty odor). Although other dog breeds and more subjects should be tested, these results could help dog food manufacturers formulate more palatable chow, the researchers say.

Explore further

Solving the knotty question of soft-pretzel aroma
More information: Ming Yin et al. Characterization of the Key Aroma Compounds in Dog Foods by Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry, Acceptance Test, and Preference Test, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.0c03088
Journal information: Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Making dog food more delectable by analyzing aromas (2020, September 9) retrieved 9 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-dog-food-delectable-aromas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Surface-catalyzed Reaction

16 hours ago

Change in Free Energy when Heating a Substance

Sep 07, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Sep 07, 2020

Atomic mass and isotopes

Sep 05, 2020

For organic chemistry, what is important to memorize when I am reading a textbook?

Sep 04, 2020

Is empenthrin much safer than 1-4 dicholorobenzene?

Sep 04, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments