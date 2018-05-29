Sniffing out real truffles

May 30, 2018, American Chemical Society
Sniffing out real truffles
Credit: American Chemical Society

At a cost of thousands of dollars per pound, truffles are an expensive food. The fungi are prized for their distinctive aroma, and many foods claim truffles or their aromas as ingredients. But some of these foods may actually contain a much less pricey synthetic truffle compound. To help detect food fraud, researchers report in Analytical Chemistry that they have developed a technique that discriminates between these natural and synthetic compounds.

White truffles (Tuber magnatum Pico) are the most valuable species of the fungus, and researchers have previously identified bis(methylthio)methane as the key compound responsible for white . Synthetic bis(methylthio)methane, produced from petrochemicals, has been approved by the World Health Organization as a additive, yet some foods made with this cheaper compound may still command a premium price if consumers believe that they contain authentic white truffles. Current methods cannot reliably discriminate between natural and synthetic bis(methylthio)methane. To help fight , Luigi Mondello and colleagues wanted to develop a new approach. 

The researchers exploited the differences in carbon isotope ratios between plant- and petroleum-derived versions of bis(methylthio)methane. After optimizing the technique of multidimensional gas chromatography coupled to combustion-isotope ratio mass spectrometry, they used the method to compare the carbon isotope ratios of bis(methylthio)methane from 24 genuine white truffles harvested at different locations in Italy, two commercial intact truffles and 14 commercial samples of foods flavored with truffles or truffle aroma. The approach could clearly discriminate foods that contained synthetic truffle aroma or a mixture of synthetic and natural aromas, and it could distinguish among products containing white truffle and those containing other species of the fungus. The researchers conclude that the improved technique can help validate foods that claim to contain truffles or natural truffle aroma.

Explore further: Scientists sniff out Thailand's first truffle species

More information: Danilo Sciarrone et al. Multidimensional Gas Chromatography Coupled to Combustion-Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry/Quadrupole MS with a Low-Bleed Ionic Liquid Secondary Column for the Authentication of Truffles and Products Containing Truffle, Analytical Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.8b00386

Abstract
Truffles are among the most expensive foods available in the market, usually used as flavoring additives for their distinctive aroma. The most valuable species is Tuber magnatum Pico, better known as "Alba white truffle", in which bis(methylthio)methane is the key aroma compound. Given the high economical value of genuine white truffles, analytical approaches are required to be able to discriminate between natural or synthetic truffle aroma. Gas chromatography coupled to combustion-isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC-C-IRMS), exploiting the 13C/12C ratio abundance of the key flavorings compounds in foods, has been a recognized technique for authenticity and traceability purposes; however, a number of issues have greatly limited its widespread use so far. In the present research, a high-efficiency HS-SPME MDGC-C-IRMS with simultaneous quadrupole MS detection has been applied for the evaluation of bis(methylthio)methane, resolving the coelution occurring with other components. With the aim to minimize the effect of column bleeding on δ13C measurement, a medium polarity ionic liquid-based stationary phase was preferred to a polyethylene glycol one, as the secondary column. In total, 24 genuine white truffles harvested in Italy were analyzed, attaining a δ13C values between −42.6‰ and −33.9‰, with a maximum standard deviation lower than 0.7‰. Two commercial intact truffles and 14 commercial samples of pasta, sauce, olive oil, cream, honey, and fresh cheese flavored with truffle aroma were analyzed, and the results from δ13C measurement were evaluated in comparison with those of genuine "white truffle" range and commercial synthetic bis(methylthio)methane standard.

Related Stories

New species of truffle found in Finland

May 16, 2013

A species of truffle that is considered to be rare has been found for the first time in Finland. Previously it has been thought to exist only in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. The truffle was found in ...

How black truffles deal with the jumpers in their genome

July 31, 2014

The black truffle uses reversible epigenetic processes to regulate its genes, and adapt to changes in its surroundings. The 'methylome' - a picture of the genome regulation taking place in the truffle, is published in the ...

Recommended for you

Putting excess carbon dioxide to good use

May 30, 2018

The chunk of metal sitting on a table in Joel Rosenthal's office at the University of Delaware looks like it should belong in a wizard's pocket. Shiny silver with shocks of pink and splashes of gold, it's called bismuth, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.