Five new truffle species identified in New Hampshire

May 1, 2017 by Holly Ramer

They aren't the type you'd sprinkle over pasta. But University of New Hampshire researchers have found five new truffle species.

While other types of so-called deer truffles have been found across Europe and the western United States, the particular species doctoral student Ryan Stephens found in the White Mountain National Forest have never been formally identified and named.

More specifically, the truffles were found in Bartlett Experimental Forest, one of the most well-studied forests in New England, he said. They could contain important information about the health of the region's forests, scientists say. Two of the five have only been found in New Hampshire.

"So to discover a number of new species is exciting, and just goes to show how much we still have to learn," Stephens said.

Truffles are the fruit of underground fungi, which many trees depend upon for growth. But unlike mushrooms, which can spread to new locations via spores dispersed in the wind, truffles require animals to dig them up, eat them and disperse their spores via scat. That makes them harder to study, but their symbiotic relationship with tree roots make them a key component to forest health, said Michael Castellano of the U.S. Forest Service, who has studied truffles around the world. For example, efforts to restore a forest after a fire or clearcutting would benefit from knowledge about what was there before, he said.

"They're not important for the culinary aspect, unless you happen to be a rodent or mammal that hangs out in the forest, but they're very important to the ecosystem," he said. "Trees couldn't survive without mycorrhizal fungi in their root systems. So they're very important for forest health."

The New Hampshire-specific truffles have been named E. remickii, after UNH student Tyler Remick, who helped collect the truffles, and E. bartlettii, after Josiah Bartlett, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the first governor of New Hampshire.

Researchers have named a third—E. oreoides—because when cut it in half, it has a dark-light-dark pattern similar to an Oreo cookie and has a sweet odor.

"They all kind of have their own unique aroma, but it's not something I'd want to eat," Stephens said.

Finding such a large number of species in such a small area is exciting because New England isn't known for truffle diversity, Castellano said.

"Because truffles fruit underground, everybody walks on them but they don't even know that they're there," Castellano said. "They're hidden treasures in our forests, so it's exciting to see work like Ryan has done to discover some of those treasures right here in our own backyard."

The research was conducted by the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of New Hampshire. An article detailing the findings written by Castellano and Stephens was published in March in IMA Fungus, the journal of the International Mycological Association.

Explore further: New species of truffle found in Finland

Related Stories

New species of truffle found in Finland

May 16, 2013

A species of truffle that is considered to be rare has been found for the first time in Finland. Previously it has been thought to exist only in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. The truffle was found in ...

Video: Why are truffles truly tremendous?

December 17, 2015

What is expensive, a delicious addition to pasta and grows underground on the roots of trees? You guessed it—truffles. While some people find the smell of truffles awful, for many people, the smell and flavor is worth tens ...

Screening truffles for radioactivity 30 years from Chernobyl

February 25, 2016

Some forest mushrooms, such as wild porcini, can accumulate dangerous levels of radioactivity from the soils they grow in. But until now it was unclear if the same was true for truffles, fungi that range among the most expensive ...

Weather wreaks havoc on French truffles

February 25, 2016

The key Tricastin market for black truffles in southeastern France is closing two weeks early because of "catastrophic" underproduction blamed on a hot summer and a mild winter, the industry said Thursday.

How black truffles deal with the jumpers in their genome

July 31, 2014

The black truffle uses reversible epigenetic processes to regulate its genes, and adapt to changes in its surroundings. The 'methylome' - a picture of the genome regulation taking place in the truffle, is published in the ...

Recommended for you

Team discovers a new invasive clam in the US

May 1, 2017

They found it in the Illinois River near the city of Marseilles, Illinois, about 80 miles west of Lake Michigan - a strange entry point for an invasive Asian clam. The scientists who found it have no idea how it got there. ...

The gene that starts it all

May 1, 2017

The formation of a human embryo starts with the fertilization of the oocyte by the sperm cell. This yields the zygote, the primordial cell that carries one copy each of the maternal and paternal genomes. However, this genetic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.