Scientists sniff out Thailand's first truffle species

September 7, 2017
Researchers at Chiang Mai university said they had identified two brand new species and confirmed that tuber magnatum—the same s
Researchers at Chiang Mai university said they had identified two brand new species and confirmed that tuber magnatum—the same species as Italy's much sought after white truffle—had been found in a national park in northwestern Thailand

Gastronomes of the world delight. Two new types of truffle have been unearthed in Thailand's far north, scientists announced Thursday in what they called a first for Southeast Asia.

Researchers at Chiang Mai university said they had identified two brand new species and confirmed that tuber magnatum—the same species as Italy's much sought after white truffle—had been found in a national park surrounding Mount Suthep in northwestern Thailand.

"We confirmed that they are truffles both from their DNA and their physical look," Jaturong Khamla, one of the researchers, told AFP following the publication of their paper.

The first species, a white-coloured truffle, was discovered in 2014 and has been given the name tuber thailanddicum.

The second one, brown on the outside but with a white interior, was found in 2015 and has been named tuber lannaense.

Then in 2017 the team found another type of white truffle which DNA tests confirmed is the already known species tuber magnatum.

While foodies may be salivating at the new discovery, Jaturong said his team were more preoccupied with confirming whether the truffles were new species than whether they tasted delicious.

"The white truffle (thailanddicum) is similar to the Italian white but they have a mild smell and are smaller," he said.

Jaturong said his team specialised in fungi and had discovered around 60 types of new mushroom in the last 18 years.

But this was the first time they had identified truffles.

"These are first truffles found in a tropical climate," a press release announcing the discovery said.

Thailand's mountainous north often experiences cooler and wetter weather than the kind of year-round tropical heat experienced in the rest of the country—conditions more suitable for growing truffles.

Explore further: New species of truffle found in Finland

Related Stories

New species of truffle found in Finland

May 16, 2013

A species of truffle that is considered to be rare has been found for the first time in Finland. Previously it has been thought to exist only in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. The truffle was found in ...

How black truffles deal with the jumpers in their genome

July 31, 2014

The black truffle uses reversible epigenetic processes to regulate its genes, and adapt to changes in its surroundings. The 'methylome' - a picture of the genome regulation taking place in the truffle, is published in the ...

Screening truffles for radioactivity 30 years from Chernobyl

February 25, 2016

Some forest mushrooms, such as wild porcini, can accumulate dangerous levels of radioactivity from the soils they grow in. But until now it was unclear if the same was true for truffles, fungi that range among the most expensive ...

Recommended for you

How conflicts spread through monkey societies

September 7, 2017

How does conflict spread through a society? One way to think of conflict spreading is to picture an epidemic, with aggressive individuals "infecting" others and causing them to join the fight.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.