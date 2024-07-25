Analytical Chemistry is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 1929 by the American Chemical Society. It is currently indexed and abstracted in Chemical Abstracts Service, CAB International, EBSCOhost, ProQuest, PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science. According to the Journal Citation Reports, Analytical Chemistry has a 2010 impact factor of 5.874 and is the most frequently cited journal in the category "Analytical Chemistry". The current editor-in-chief is Jonathan V. Sweedler.

