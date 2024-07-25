Analytical Chemistry is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 1929 by the American Chemical Society. It is currently indexed and abstracted in Chemical Abstracts Service, CAB International, EBSCOhost, ProQuest, PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science. According to the Journal Citation Reports, Analytical Chemistry has a 2010 impact factor of 5.874 and is the most frequently cited journal in the category "Analytical Chemistry". The current editor-in-chief is Jonathan V. Sweedler.

Publisher
ACS Publications
Country
United States
History
1929–present
Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journal/ancham
Impact factor
5.874 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Analytical Chemistry

Researchers report new solid contact, ion-selective electrodes

A research team led by Prof. Huang Xingjiu from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences constructed a highly stable solid contact calcium ion-selective electrode. They used synchrotron ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jun 1, 2024

0

1

Chemists develop method to confirm mRNA vaccine stability

University at Albany researchers at the RNA Institute have developed a new method to test COVID-19 vaccine integrity that could allow anyone with basic skills in vaccine handling to detect expired vaccines quickly and effectively, ...

Analytical Chemistry

Mar 28, 2024

0

283

page 1 from 31