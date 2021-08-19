August 19, 2021

Microscopic vibrational circular dichroism enables supramolecular chirality mapping

by Ehime University

IR intensity mapping and VCD spectra of Anomala albopilosa. Credit: Hisako Sato, Ehime University

Insect wings are interesting and attractive as unique examples of bioinspired and biomimetic materials. They exhibit multi-functional features and provide a natural model for developing a functional device based on organic polymers. Although there are many studies on the structures of insect wings using spectroscopic or morphological methods, only a few focused on their chiral properties.

The present work is unprecedented in that it focused on the supramolecular chiral aspect of a targeted insect hindwing sample. We report the application of a multi-dimensional vibrational circular dichroism system (MultiD-VCD) to the hindwings of an insect (Anomala albopilosa [male]). The MultiD-VCD system with a QCL () was recently developed for the microscopic two-dimensional mapping of VCD signals.

The mapping was performed at the spatial resolution of 100µm on insect hindwing tissue. As a result, it was revealed that the insect hindwing is composed of segregated microdomains consisting of proteins with different secondary structures. The uniqueness of the present method is demonstrated by the following aspects: (i) the observed microscopic distribution of proteins is unattainable by conventional FT-IR spectroscopy; (ii) the identification of a secondary of a is realized in situ with no pretreatment of the biological sample, such as coating, grinding or solvent extraction.

The work was presented in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.

More information: Hisako Sato et al, Mapping of Supramolecular Chirality in Insect Wings by Microscopic Vibrational Circular Dichroism Spectroscopy: Heterogeneity in Protein Distribution, The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.1c01949
Provided by Ehime University
User comments