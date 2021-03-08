March 8, 2021

Scientists reveal dynamic coupling of strong hydrogen bond

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists reveal dynamic coupling of strong hydrogen bond
Abstract https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpclett.1c00168

Hydrogen bonds (HBs), the main intermolecular interactions, are inherently fluctuant in nature.

Elucidating the dynamic couplings of hydrogen bonds remains challenging for spectroscopic studies of bulk systems, because their vibrational signatures are masked by the collective effects of the fluctuation of many .

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Jiang Ling from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators identified vibrational signature of dynamic coupling of a strong hydrogen . The study was published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters on Feb. 26.

The study revealed that dynamic couplings were originated from strong Fermi resonance between the stretches of hydrogen-bonded OH and several motions of the solvent water/methanol, such as translation, rocking, and bending. It also highlighted a general model to elucidate the dynamic coupling of hydrogen bond in atmospheric and biological systems.

Based on the using a tunable vacuum ultraviolet (VUV-FEL), the research team unmasked the vibrational signatures for the dynamic couplings in neutral trimethylamine-water and trimethylamine-methanol complexes, as microscopic models with only one single hydrogen bond holding two molecules.

The broad progression of OH stretching peaks with distinct intensity modulation over ~700 cm-1 was observed for trimethylamine-water, while the dramatic reduction of this progression in the trimethylamine-methanol spectrum offered direct experimental evidence for the dynamic couplings.

Quantum mechanical calculations revealed that such dynamic couplings were originated from strong Fermi resonance between the stretches of -bonded OH and several motions of the solvent water/methanol, such as translation, rocking, and bending.

Explore further

Experiments with bifluoride ions show evidence of hybrid bonds
More information: Shukang Jiang et al. Vibrational Signature of Dynamic Coupling of a Strong Hydrogen Bond, the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.1c00168
Journal information: Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists reveal dynamic coupling of strong hydrogen bond (2021, March 8) retrieved 9 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-scientists-reveal-dynamic-coupling-strong.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I do not understand oxidizers and what they do

3 hours ago

Question about chlorine water

11 hours ago

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

Mar 06, 2021

When to apply ΔH and Q

Mar 06, 2021

Removing green copper oxides with Electrolysis, chemicals, etc.

Mar 06, 2021

Na₄FeO₃

Mar 06, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments