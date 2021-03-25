March 25, 2021

Gray's beaked whales 'resilient' to ecosystem changes

by University of Exeter

gray's whale
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

An elusive whale species in the Southern Ocean could be resilient to near-future ecosystem changes, according to a new study by the universities of Exeter and Copenhagen.

Gray's beaked whales living in the deep oceans of the Southern Hemisphere are rarely seen alive and their ecology has remained a mystery to scientists until now.

The study used of 22 whales washed up on beaches in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand to investigate the history of the population over the past 1.1 million years.

Author of the study Dr. Kirsten Thompson, of the University of Exeter, said: "The population approximately doubled about 250 thousand years ago, coinciding with a period of increased Southern Ocean productivity, and a potential expansion of suitable habitat."

The appears to have high levels of genetic diversity and no "" (patterns of genetic similarity in geographical areas), suggesting the whales leave their birth groups and move widely throughout their Southern Hemisphere range.

Based on these findings, this perfect match of high genetic diversity, a flexible social system and the rich habitats of Southern Hemisphere mean that Gray's beaked whales could be to be resilient to changing conditions.

"Human activity is causing rapid ecological change in every habitat on Earth, including the deep oceans," said Dr. Thompson.

"We need to understand how different species might respond to these changes, but we lack detailed knowledge on many animals, particularly deep-sea whales like Gray's beaked whales."

Observation data on this species is impossible to obtain—they are small (five meters), deep-diving whales that spend most of their time below the surface searching and feeding on squid—whalers nicknamed them "scamperdown whales" due to their elusive behavior.

The study used both mitochondrial DNA to investigate the history of the population, and partial nuclear genomes to estimate structure.

"Our findings suggest numbers of Gray's beaked whales have been relatively stable for the last 1.1 million years," Dr. Thompson said.

"The Southern Hemisphere's oceans could potentially support a surprisingly large number of Gray's beaked whales. Good news for one species at least.

"We show how genomic tools can help to reveal past history, current status and potential near-future changes in animal populations that are enigmatic, rarely observed and beyond the reach of traditional boat surveys."

The study received funding from the Lerner Grey Memorial Fund for Marine Research of the American Natural History Museum, the University of Exeter European Network Fund, Villum Fonden Young Investigator Programme and the Independent Research Fund Denmark.

The paper, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, is titled: "Ocean-wide genomic variation in Gray's beaked , Mesoplodon grayi."

More information: M. V. Westbury et al. Ocean-wide genomic variation in Gray's beaked whales, Mesoplodon grayi, Royal Society Open Science (2021). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.201788
Journal information: Royal Society Open Science

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Gray's beaked whales 'resilient' to ecosystem changes (2021, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-gray-beaked-whales-resilient-ecosystem.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
