July 16, 2020

Unusual nanoparticles could benefit the quest to build a quantum computer

by Rutgers University

'Blinking&quot; crystals may convert CO2 into fuels
The arrows point to titanium dioxide nanocrystals lighting up and blinking (left) and then fading (right). Credit: Tewodros Asefa and Eliska Mikmekova

Imagine tiny crystals that "blink" like fireflies and can convert carbon dioxide, a key cause of climate change, into fuels.

A Rutgers-led team has created ultra-small dioxide crystals that exhibit unusual "blinking" behavior and may help to produce methane and other fuels, according to a study in the journal Angewandte Chemie. The crystals, also known as nanoparticles, stay charged for a long time and could benefit efforts to develop quantum computers.

"Our findings are quite important and intriguing in a number of ways, and more research is needed to understand how these exotic crystals work and to fulfill their potential," said senior author Tewodros (Teddy) Asefa, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. He's also a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering in the School of Engineering.

More than 10 million metric tons of titanium dioxide are produced annually, making it one of the most widely used materials, the study notes. It is used in sunscreens, paints, cosmetics and varnishes, for example. It's also used in the paper and pulp, plastic, fiber, rubber, food, glass and ceramic industries.

The team of scientists and engineers discovered a new way to make extremely small titanium dioxide crystals. While it's still unclear why the engineered crystals blink and research is ongoing, the "blinking" is believed to arise from single electrons trapped on titanium nanoparticles. At room temperature, electrons—surprisingly—stay trapped on nanoparticles for tens of seconds before escaping and then become trapped again and again in a continuous cycle.

The crystals, which blink when exposed to a beam of electrons, could be useful for environmental cleanups, sensors, electronic devices and solar cells, and the research team will further explore their capabilities.

Explore further

How gold nanoparticles could improve solar energy storage
More information: Tao Zhang et al, A Blinking Mesoporous TiO 2− x Composed of Nanosized Anatase with Unusually Long‐Lived Trapped Charge Carriers, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202005143
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie , Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Rutgers University
Citation: Unusual nanoparticles could benefit the quest to build a quantum computer (2020, July 16) retrieved 16 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-unusual-nanoparticles-benefit-quest-quantum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What exactly is negative adsorption?

Jul 11, 2020

Is this a more accurate representation of a molecule?

Jul 07, 2020

How do molecules in a voltaic cell interact?

Jul 03, 2020

Differentiate between iron and copper sulphide

Jul 02, 2020

How to clean polymaliec acid deposits off the inside of a barrel

Jun 24, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jun 22, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments