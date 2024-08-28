Rutgers University is a public non-denomination state funded university with three campuses located in New Brunswick, Camden, and Newark, New Jersey. Rutgers traces its roots to 1766. Rutgers has more than 50,000 students in total with a significant number of international students. Rutgers is noted for being one of the most culturally diverse universities in the USA. Rutgers has an international global reach with project sites around the globe. Its geology, anthropology, environmental sciences, school of engineering and biomedical sciences is rated highly world-wide. Rutgers confers undergraduate and graduate degree diplomas.

Address Alexander Johnston Hall 101 Somerset Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901-1281 Website http://www.rutgers.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rutgers_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed