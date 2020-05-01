May 1, 2020

Researchers identify the binding model of Congo Red dye to amyloid fibrils

by University of Barcelona

Researchers identify the binding model of Congo Red dye to amyloid fibrils
The study focused on the interaction of Congo-Red in amyloid structures formed by the HET-s prion particle. Credit: University of Barcelona

The aggregation of proteins in amyloid structure, a process described in mammals and fungus and bacteria, is implied in about 36 human diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and type 2 diabetes. Most of the amyloid fibres are known for their ability to bind Congo-red, regarded a specific marker of amyloid structures. This adds a great value to the compound Congo-Red, since it is one of the most used to detect the presence of amyloids and characterize the process of aggregation involved in amyloidogenic diseases.

In a published in the journal Angewandte Chemistry International Edition, researchers from the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, members of the Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IN2UB), the Institute of Biomedicine (IBUB) and the Institute of Theoretical and Computational Chemistry (IQTCUB), identified the binding model of this dye. Specifically, the study focused on the interaction of Congo-Red in amyloid structures formed by the HET-s prion particle.

From a technological perspective, the results provide the to explain the spectral changes in Congo-Red when it joins amyloid fibres, which enables them to exploit this process in the study of aggregation of other proteins. And most importantly, the fact that knowing this mechanism could enable them to identify potential strategies of inhibition of amyloid fibres involved in amyloid-origin diseases.

Explore further

Coordination chemistry and Alzheimer's disease
More information: Alba Espargaró et al. On the Binding of Congo Red to Amyloid Fibrils, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201916630
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by University of Barcelona
Citation: Researchers identify the binding model of Congo Red dye to amyloid fibrils (2020, May 1) retrieved 1 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-congo-red-dye-amyloid-fibrils.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid-19 fatal effects

3 hours ago

Questions about DNA, biology, genetics and genelogy tests

19 hours ago

Questions about the Corona virus

Apr 30, 2020

Iris and retina: fully genetically determined?

Apr 28, 2020

Testing a population for Coronavirus - Minimizing the number of tests

Apr 28, 2020

Which one is the active ingredient for this cleaner?

Apr 27, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments