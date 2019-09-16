September 16, 2019

Study probes interplay of proteins in type 2 diabetes

by Ziba Kashef, Yale University

A hallmark of age-related diseases such as Parkinson's disease, type 2 diabetes, or Alzheimer's disease is the abnormal clumping of proteins in cells. In people with these conditions, these protein clumps can result in irregular deposits known as amyloids that disrupt normal cell behaviors. A Yale pathologist recently discovered that these interactions can be dramatically reduced in type 2 diabetes when small amounts of neighboring proteins are present.

To understand these at the , assistant professor and lead author Zachary Levine and his collaborators ran a series of simulations that revealed how amyloids form. They found that a unique protein neighbor, normally encountered elsewhere in the cell, was able to stabilize the amyloids found in type 2 diabetes with very high precision. These interactions were then verified in further experiments, suggesting that the body might regulate amyloid diseases using a cocktail of stabilizing proteins.

This discovery highlights important interactions between amyloid proteins and other that scientists can mimic using synthetic compounds, said Levine. These observations are not believed to be unique to diabetes, he noted, suggesting that multiple amyloid diseases can be targeted, and potentially treated, in a similar way. The study is published and featured on the cover of the Journal of the American Chemical Society

More information: Zachary A. Levine et al. The Mitochondrial Peptide Humanin Targets but Does Not Denature Amyloid Oligomers in Type II Diabetes, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2019). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b04995
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Yale University
Citation: Study probes interplay of proteins in type 2 diabetes (2019, September 16) retrieved 16 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-probes-interplay-proteins-diabetes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
