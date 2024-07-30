The University of Barcelona (UB)was established in 1450 in Barcelona, Spain. It is ranked in the Top 200 Universities world-wide. UB has 109 departments and more than 5,000 full-time researchers. UB has over 240 research groups, and receives a significant number of national and European grants each year. The Faculty of Medicine, Pharmacy, Chemistry and Mathematics are acclaimed throughout Europe. UB has undergraduate, graduate and professional students totaling more than 62,000.

Address
Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 585 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Website
http://www.ub.edu/homeub/en/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Barcelona

New simplified DNA model for advanced computational simulations

DNA is the molecule that contains all the genetic information necessary for the development and functioning of living organisms. It is organized in a structure called "chromatin," which is found inside the nucleus of cells. ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 13, 2024

Improving statistical methods to protect wildlife populations

In human populations, it is relatively easy to calculate demographic trends and make projections for the future if data on basic processes such as births and immigration is known. The data, given by individuals, can also ...

Ecology

May 21, 2024

