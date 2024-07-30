The University of Barcelona (UB)was established in 1450 in Barcelona, Spain. It is ranked in the Top 200 Universities world-wide. UB has 109 departments and more than 5,000 full-time researchers. UB has over 240 research groups, and receives a significant number of national and European grants each year. The Faculty of Medicine, Pharmacy, Chemistry and Mathematics are acclaimed throughout Europe. UB has undergraduate, graduate and professional students totaling more than 62,000.

Address Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 585 08007 Barcelona, Spain Website http://www.ub.edu/homeub/en/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Barcelona

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

