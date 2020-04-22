April 22, 2020

New data analysis identifies the planet's best 'high-value biodiversity' habitat areas

by Wildlife Conservation Society

New data analysis identifies the planet’s best “high value biodiversity” habitat areas
Credit: Kyle de Nobrega

A team of scientists combined high-resolution data of highly threatened habitats with intact natural systems, revealing a first-of-its-kind global map of the world's remaining high-value biodiversity habitat areas. Shockingly, only 18.6 percent of these areas are currently protected.

Publishing their results in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the authors found that these high-value areas are found within both intact regions and human-dominated landscapes. In addition, the authors found that these areas are in better condition than most other locations predicted to have once supported a similar assemblage of .

Lead author Karel Mokany of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, in Australia, said: "Most habitat conservation efforts to date have targeted small areas of highly threatened habitat, but emerging debate suggests that retaining large intact natural systems may be just as important. We reconciled these perspectives by integrating fine-resolution global data on habitat condition and species assemblage turnover."

The finely resolved assessment provides not only a measure of contextual intactness across the land surface of the planet, but does so at a spatial resolution of relevance to conservation policy, planning, and management at the regional or national level. This is particularly important in light of ongoing discussions and negotiations around a post-2020 global biodiversity framework under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The authors noted that up to a half-million species are under imminent threat of extinction over coming decades, and that retaining remaining natural habitat for biodiversity is crucial in limiting extinctions. In addition, there is a direct association between biodiversity loss and as underscored by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which is linked to the commercial trade in wildlife for , which is associated with habitat loss and over-exploitation.

The study's senior author, Dr. James Watson of the Wildlife Conservation Society and the University of Queensland, said: "Given the irreversibility of species extinctions, society must act now to retain the Earth's unique evolutionary heritage. We know now where to act—the high value habitat we have identified will be crucial for the persistence of all biodiversity into the future, requiring strong commitments by governments, businesses, and society to stop their loss and degradation."

Explore further

A plan to save Earth's oceans
More information: Karel Mokany et al. Reconciling global priorities for conserving biodiversity habitat, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1918373117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Wildlife Conservation Society
Citation: New data analysis identifies the planet's best 'high-value biodiversity' habitat areas (2020, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-analysis-planet-high-value-biodiversity-habitat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago

Are hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin the key against COVID-19?

11 hours ago

UV-C light sterilization test: Yeast seemed unaffected?

20 hours ago

About the protein shape of covid-19

Apr 21, 2020

Coronaviruses in Malayan pangolins

Apr 21, 2020

Innovations to help COVID-19 treatment efforts

Apr 20, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments