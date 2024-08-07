The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) began in 1895 in the New York City area. Today,WCS original flagship site, The Bronx Zoo has The New York Aquarium, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo and conservation projects in 53 countries. WCS Institute was founded in 2005 as a think tank for conservation and scientific inquiry of species, their inter-relationships, global poverty and conservation and a myriad of world-wide concern for preservations of all the species. In cooperation with Fordham University, WCS and the Bronx Zoo offer a master's degree in education. The Manhattan Project exemplifies WCS commitment to local communities by renovating and rehabilitating historical areas like the Hudson Bay and Manhattan, New York. WCS has affiliates in numerous countries and Canada's WCS works in conjunction with the American WCS in areas contiguous to one another. WCS publishes statistics, news about each of its affiliate sites and all of its managed projects. Images are for sale, not for public distribution.

Address 2300 Southern Boulevard Bronx, New York 10460 Website http://www.wcs.org Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wildlife_Conservation_Society

